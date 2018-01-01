Mary J. Blige's ex blames divorce stress for hospitalisation

Mary J. Blige's estranged husband Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs has blamed the stress of their contentious divorce for landing him in hospital.

The R&B superstar has been fighting Isaacs, her former manager, over finances ever since filing court papers to end their 12-year marriage in July, 2016.

Last summer (17), Blige was ordered to pay her ex $30,000 (£22,200) a month in temporary spousal support, but Isaacs has been trying to get the figure bumped up to $65,000 (£48,100) since October (17), claiming he is close to becoming "destitute" after failing to find work since their separation.

He also accused the No More Drama hitmaker of making things worse for him by singing about their marital breakdown on recent tracks like Love Yourself and Set Me Free from her album Strength of a Woman.

The judge overseeing the former couple's case shot down Isaacs' bid for more cash in the autumn (17), and in new legal documents, obtained by TheBlast.com, the businessman alleges the court clash has taken its toll on his health.

His lawyer writes, "(Isaacs) has experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized."

It's not known when Isaacs received the medical attention, but in the new filing, his lawyer reiterates the struggle his client has had finding a new job, insisting he is "unemployable", which has made it "impossible" for him to keep up with rent payments without Blige's financial help.

The divorce battle is set to go to trial in March (18).

Blige previously protested having to pay Isaacs temporary spousal support, after accusing him of being unfaithful during their marriage, and she has since even offered to personally cover a massive $11 million (£8.1 million) debt the pair owes if the judge agrees to end her spousal support payments.