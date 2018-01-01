Elton John joins family for mother's funeral

Elton John was joined by his close family for his mother's funeral service on Wednesday (03Jan17).

The superstar's mother, Sheila Farebrother, passed away at the age of 92 last month (Dec17), two years after she and her famous son patched up their relationship following a disagreement.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Elton called the funeral "perfect" and revealed it had been held at a "family chapel" near where Sheila's own mother had lived.

"Today's funeral was perfect," he wrote. "Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again (sic)."

He added that another service would be held for Sheila's friends on Thursday (04Jan17), and he had selected the music to be played at the memorial.

Elton, 70, signed off his message by writing, "Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton."

In 2015, Sheila told The Daily Mail that she'd fallen out with her famous son in 2008, after arguing about cutting off contact with two longtime friends and associates. For her 90th birthday celebrations, she even hired an Elton impersonator to compensate for his absence.

Shortly after she reached the milestone, mother and son buried the hatchet and mended their relationship.

Announcing her passing last month, the musician posted a picture of himself smiling with his mum, which he captioned, "So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

Elton later paid tribute to her at a concert in Germany by dedicating his classic hit Your Song to her memory.