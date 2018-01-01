Louis Tomlinson blasts Coachella line-up over lack of bands

Louis Tomlinson has taken to Twitter to rant about the line-up for the upcoming Coachella music festival.

It was confirmed on Tuesday (02Jan18) that Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem will headline the two-weekend event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in April. SZA, Haim, Tyler, the Creator, Portugal. The Man, and Kygo will also perform, as well as A Perfect Circle, South African DJ Black Coffee, Bleachers, Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Chic, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, French Montana, Post Malone, and French synthesizer wizard Jean-Michel Jarre.

However, One Direction star Louis was unimpressed by those on the bill, tweeting on Wednesday: "Is it my imagination... Just seen the Coachella line up .... Where the f**k are all the bands !? It’s a festival !?"

One fan replied that Louis should check out festivals in the Netherlands, writing: "Since you’re in the netherlands a lot you should check out some festivals here cause they’ve had good lineups the past few years."

"Good to know ! I’ll have a look,” the singer responded.

Seattle-based solo artist Perfume Genius is another artist to make the Coachella line-up. And with the news that Eminem will also be taking to the stage, Perfume's fans were quick to ask him if he's planning to make his long-running feud with the Stan rapper a physical one.

"For everyone asking...Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust," he replied.

Perfume's issues with Eminem began in 2014, when he sold "Feminem" T-shirts at one of his shows, featuring an image of the musician in drag. He also explained that he thought the artist was "boring" and an "a**hole", and tweeted in November 2014: "Pretty sure I could destroy him with Just a Look, someone put us in a room together and watch Eminem slowly wither from my witch glance."

However, the schedule for Coachella means Eminem would have to arrive early or Perfume would have to extend his visit if they were to exchange blows, as Perfume is on the list for day one and his nemesis is the headline act on day three of each weekend.