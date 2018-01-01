Idris Elba wanted for music collaboration with DJ Jax Jones

British DJ Jax Jones is hoping to collaborate with Idris Elba on a track later this year (18).

The actor, who has a second career as a DJ, met the dance music star when they were both performing at the El Dorado Festival in Hertfordshire, England last summer (17).

According to Jax, who attended the London premiere of Idris' latest movie Molly's Game last month (Dec17), the pair have bonded and are hoping to release music together.

"We hung out at El Dorado, he DJ'd after me, he was mad cool and we had a few drinks and stuff, it was pretty chilled, we got on straight away," the 30-year-old told Britain's Daily Star newspaper.

"And then I saw he had a new film out called Molly's Game so I went down on the red carpet to support him, we spoke again, got a picture with him and stuff. We started chatting about hooking up, he seems interested. I pinged him an email with some ideas, so hopefully, that can happen this year."

Idris has an incredibly busy schedule, with three TV series currently in production. In addition to filming the latest season of his hit crime drama Luther next month, he is also producing and starring in a semi-autobiographical series In the Long Run and is attached to star in a TV reboot of his 2017 movie The Dark Tower.

His hectic 2018 will also include a trip to the Sundance Film Festival, where his directorial debut Yardie will premiere.

However, Jax, who has a U.K. number one to his name, hopes Idris will record a collaboration with him before the summer - even if it's just adding his voice to a track.

"It's always good to have new music for the summer, of course," he explained. "I would love to get Idris just speaking on a record, some sort of social commentary too a bit like Baz Luhrmann's (Everybody's Free to) Wear Sunscreen."