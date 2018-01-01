NEWS Jennifer Hudson's ex accuses her of violating court order protecting son's privacy Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Hudson's ex-fiance has accused the singer of being in contempt of a court order preventing her from making comments about their child.



David Otunga, the father of Jennifer's eight-year-old son, is accusing the singer of failing to stick to the terms of a court order prohibiting either of the pair from disseminating photos or making comments about their child.



On 11 December 17, David filed an emergency petition accusing Hudson of being in contempt of court and seeking sanctions.



In November, the Dreamgirls singer obtained an emergency restraining order against her ex. She subsequently filed court papers accusing her former fiance of displaying "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour" towards the Oscar winner - allegations he vehemently denied.



Now the former wrestler has claimed that, as he was being forcibly removed from their family home in front of their son by police - while The Voice UK judge was on stage in Chicago - she issued an exclusive statement to People at the same time regarding their split which said her actions “are solely taken in the best interest of their son.” Jennifer later agreed to drop the restraining order and name David as the primary caregiver of their son as part of a temporary custody deal.



He alleges the People statement was damaging to his reputation, and that her main priority was to create negative press about him - not the protection of their child.



He also claims Jennifer gave an interview to an entertainment news show that showed numerous photos of their son and said his name throughout, again violating the terms of the court order.



The 37-year-old wants his ex found in civil contempt of court and sanctioned for her actions. He is also asking that he not be held to a gag order she herself isn't following.



The gag order remains in place until a court hearing next month.

