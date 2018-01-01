Singer RaeLynn 'heartbroken' over missing dog

Country star RaeLynn is "praying" for her dog's safe return after the Chihuahua went missing in Tennessee on New Year's Eve (31Dec17).

The Love Triangle singer, who rose to prominence after competing on America's The Voice in 2012, celebrated the end of 2017 by performing a free show at amusement park the Island in Pigeon Forge, but she was left fearing for her pet Dolly's safety after the sound of fireworks caused the scared pooch to run off.

She urged locals to keep an eye out for her furry friend in a post on social media, writing, "Please let me know if you see her in the Pigeon Forge/Gattlinburg area."

RaeLynn was still searching for her little pup on Tuesday (02Jan18), and expressed her gratitude to her friend and U.S. reality star Todd Chrisley for offering a $5,000 (£3,680) reward for the dog's safe return.

"Thank you @toddchrisley! Love you so much," she shared on Twitter as she reposted his call for help. "5k reward for who finds Dolly. Please she's my angel."

The musician also issued another plea on Instagram.

"I'm praying 2018 gets better," she captioned an old snap of herself cuddling Dolly. "She's still not Home. I'm heartbroken. Praying in Jesus name she is ok and someone will find her and return her to me. Please if you know anyone in the Pigeon Forge/ Gatlinburg area let them know she is missing."

It's not the first time little Dolly has been lost - she previously escaped RaeLynn's tour bus back in 2014, but was quickly reunited with her relieved owner.