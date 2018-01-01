NEWS Britney Spears declares love for boyfriend Sam Asghari on social media Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears rang in the new year by declaring her love for beau Sam Asghari in a sweet video.



The Toxic singer posted a video of herself and her fitness model boyfriend on Instagram on Monday (01Jan18) which appears to have been filmed ahead of her final Las Vegas residency show.



Britney was sat with her arm around the 23-year-old, with both of their faces enhanced with furry pink animal ears thanks to a camera filter.



“Are you excited about your last couple shows?” Sam asked his girlfriend. “Yes,” she replied. “Are you excited about 2018?” he then questioned Britney, who again answered yes.



Praising her as "beautiful", the 36-year-old singer responded by telling him, “Thank you, and I love you”. She then kissed him on the cheek as he grinned.



The pair were first romantically linked over a year ago after meeting on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video, on which Sam played her onscreen love. Britney made the first move, asking Sam out nearly five months after they first met.



"I kept his number, and it was so weird - it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag," she told CBS Radios Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast, back in January 2017. "I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute'. So then I called him, and ever since then... he is just a really fun, funny person."



Their public display of affection came as Britney closed her Las Vegas residency on a high with a New Year’s Eve performance broadcast live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.



The Britney: Piece Of Me show has been running since 2013 at the Axis, located at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



On Sunday she took to the stage for the last time at the Sin City venue, performing 2013 track Work B**ch and 2003’s Toxic to a televised audience.

