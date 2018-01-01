NEWS Drake performed at Snapchat's $4million New Year's party Newsdesk Share with :







Drake was the star performer at social media giant Snapchat's top-secret company party in Los Angeles on Sunday night (31Dec17).



Video has emerged of the Hotline Bling rapper onstage at the Microsoft Theater, performing in front of employees at the lavish New Year's Eve party thrown by Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat.



Co-founder and chief executive officer Evan Spiegel personally sponsored the appearance of the One Dance hitmaker, as well as hiring the entire LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles, which houses the Microsoft Theater, and various restaurants to host his staff flown in from all over the globe for the party night of the year.



TMZ reported that the bash cost about $4 million (£3 million) and while executives at Snapchat didn't confirm the cost of the event, the company did say in a statement: "We’re excited to celebrate a transformative year as a team. Evan is personally sponsoring the night’s performance."



Attendees were reportedly bound to strict secrecy, with employees told not to share any photos and the Snapchat app blocking any photos or videos sent from the LA Live complex.



However, a few photos were shared of a vibrant firework display, an overview of employees at the party, extravagant floral arrangements and video of Drake crooning.



As well as the star entertainment, guests were permitted to dine at any of the restaurants on the L.A. Live complex which included Katsuya, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill and Lucky Strike.



The rapper, who is very active on social media, didn't post anything from the event , but he certainly made it a night to remember for Snapchat staff.



Employees were treated to the exclusive event in celebration of the year the company made its long-awaited initial public offering. It's now a $17 billion company that posted a $561 million (£414 million) loss for the first nine months of 2017.

