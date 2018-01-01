Pete Wentz to become a father of three

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz is to become a father of three, after announcing his long-term girlfriend Meagan Camper is pregnant with their second child together.

The 38-year-old bassist shared the happy news on his Instagram page on New Year's Day (01Jan18), by sharing a picture of his sons Bronx, nine, and three-year-old Saint holding a gift box.

"Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet. (Baby) coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Pete wrote alongside the picture. He also used the baby girl emoji in the message, suggesting the tot will be his first daughter.

Bronx is Pete's son from his marriage to Ashlee Simpson, while Saint was his and Meagan's first child together.

The baby news comes after Pete revealed in a recent interview with DIY magazine that he finds it much harder seeing all the trauma in the world now that he's a father.

"I think that I look out at the world sometimes, especially having kids, and all I see is negativity and hate that’s so divisive," he sighed. "It bums me out and I know that people have a hard time - I’ve had a hard time - and one of the things you should know is that you can make it out of the other side and be stronger because of that.

Ashlee has also moved on from her marriage to Pete - she is mother to two-year-old daughter Jagger with her husband Evan Ross.