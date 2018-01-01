Lorde attacked by Rabbi

The Washington Post has allowed an outspoken Rabbi to rudely attack young New Zealand singer Lorde, calling her a “bigot’ in a full page ad.A full-page ad placed by American rabbi Shumuley Boteach of New Jersey potentially slanders the singer.Lorde recently cancelled her upcoming show in Israel leading to people in the nation to start what became a global attack on the singer. One time television star Roseanne Barr was quick to call Lorde names.Keep in mind Lorde has never been political, at 21 years of age is young and, one can assume, not all that educated on world affairs, and she has spent most of her life on the complete opposite side of the world away from the local tension.The backlash against Lorde for cancelling the show is totally ridiculous with people such as Shmuley Boteach and Roseanne Barr using the situation to promote their own agenda. After-all, Barr has a new TV show to promote and needs the publicity.A full-page ad in the Washington Post costs $34,340. That is a lot of money to make a point against a young New Zealand singer. ’21 is young to become a Bigot,” the ad proclaims. Yes it is Rabbi Boteach. Are you sure this isn’t the pot calling the kettle black?

