Lana Del Rey reflects on Lust for Life success

Lana Del Rey is relieved critics interpreted her new album in the way she intended.



The American singer-songwriter released her fifth album Lust for Life in July (17), and it soared straight to the top of the U.S. and U.K. album charts.



It also peaked at number one in countries including Sweden, Australia and Portugal, and Lana couldn’t have been happier with the response.



“I wanted to see if (Lust for Life) would be heard for what it was really saying,” she told Billboard. “Overall, from what I read, it was interpreted correctly. Which is a good sign for me: It means I’m not seeing things one way and the culture is seeing things the other way. That means you need to check yourself, and I don’t want to check myself. I want to stay in the flow.”



It had been two years since Lana had released an album when she put out Lust for Life, and she says she felt much more present while recording the new tracks.



Sean Lennon, son of late Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono, also worked on the album, and his influence can be seen on certain songs.



“(The song Love) started as Young and in Love, but I didn’t really like that title; that wasn’t the point of the song,” she recalled. “Then I worked with Sean Lennon. The Lennon legacy is so tied into that one word. So, I thought, ‘You know what? I just want to go for it.’ The whole record is pointing its little nose in that direction. And I liked that it was pretty literal – it felt nice and comfortable to not necessarily have layers to all of the singles. That one and Lust for Life were kind of just about having fun.”

