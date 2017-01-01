JAY-Z stuns fans with star-studded Family Feud video

JAY-Z stunned fans with the release of his star-studded new video for his track Family Feud.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay directed the video, which featured appearances from a host of Hollywood stars including Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton and Jessica Chastain.

The video was released exclusively on JAY-Z's streaming service Tidal on Friday (29Dec17), and his wife Beyonce also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the photos, the couple's eldest daughter Blue Ivy is seen smiling and goofing around with her father in the church where the video was shot, and the Crazy in Love hitmaker also shared a series of images dedicated to her opulent outfits in the video.

The visual also features a round table of Hollywood women, including Rashida Jones, Constance Wu, Rosario Dawson, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock, Mindy Kaling, Susan Kelechi Watson and Brie Larson.

Omar Hardwick, Jessica Chastain, Irene Bedard and David Oyelowo are also among the diverse collection of stars in the video, and Jessica shared her delight at being involved in the project.

"Nobody wins when the family feuds... Didn't you know that the new Jay-Z @S_C_ video is out? @TIDAL. Guess who's in it? Loved working with director @ava (Ava DuVernay)," she tweeted on Friday.

Ava also shared behind-the-scenes shots of the shoot, and explained her creative process behind the stories in the video.

"Happy so many are enjoying our #FamilyFeudFilm!" the Selma director wrote on Twitter. "The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester," she added.

JAY-Z originally teased fans with a 30-second taste of the Family Feud video on Thursday, with a clip featuring his wife and daughter.