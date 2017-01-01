Justin Timberlake fully supported Jessica Biel’s dark TV turn

Justin Timberlake fully supported wife Jessica Biel’s decision to play a murderer on a TV show.

The Hollywood stars married in Italy back in 2012 and are parents to a two-year-old son named Silas Randall Timberlake.

Jessica’s most recent project has been the popular USA Network murder mystery show The Sinner, in which she plays a housewife who inexplicably stabs a stranger to death on a beach, and the star has now shared that her beau was completely on board with her taking on such a serious role.

“There wasn’t a minute where he was weird or uncomfortable with it,” she told Marie Claire magazine. “I think he just saw the potential, and how excited I was to do it.”

In addition to portraying Cora Tannetti on the show, Jessica acted as an executive producer. While acting in and making the show could be rather intense, the star claimed to be good at switching off her character when Justin and Silas come to visit her.

“I’m really good at leaving it all behind. When the scene is over, I’m like, ‘Wipe the tears. What’s for lunch?’” the 35-year-old said.

During her interview, Jessica also discussed how important it was to have a husband who backed her career decisions and understood when her work required travel or time commitments. And it helps that the A-listers share a similar set of values.

“We really have a lot of similarities…We believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun,” she smiled. “Also, in the business, we’re very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers – about being focused and driven – and if you have someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like, ‘Score!’”