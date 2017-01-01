Chance the Rapper pitches Donald Trump movie on Twitter

Chance the Rapper had a little fun with Twitter fans on Friday (29Dec17) after pitching a movie idea revolving around U.S. President Donald Trump and an iPod.

The No Problem hitmaker described how he imagined the plot would unfold, with the music on the iPod changing the way the controversial Republican leader viewed the world.

"Alright I gotta movie pitch: a thread," he explained in the first of a series of tweets.

"President Trump gets an old Ipod for christmas... This is his very first ipod... But not only is it his first Ipod, he's actually never listened to music before in his life.

"This Ipod has music from the past, present & FUTURE... And like A Christmas Carol, It's a Wonderful Life or What Women Want this Ipod drastically changes how President Trump sees the world (sic)..."

Calling it a "Suspense Thriller/ Sappy Christmas Musical", Chance then urged his followers to help fill out the rest of the film's details.

He wrote, "HOLLYWOOD (& TWITTER) IM TAGGING YOU IN: I need Songs, actors, a title, an ending! Whatever you got I'm all ears (sic)".

Chance reposted a few of his favourite responses, and then claimed he had another film pitch for "a racist police officer", much like Will Smith's character in new Netflix fantasy movie Bright.

However, the hip-hop star soon made it clear he wasn't about to switch the music industry for Hollywood, insisting his movie tweets were all just for laughs.

"I was just joking im not making either movie," he tweeted. "I was just checking to see how yall felt about it. It was just jokes. Dont go make that movie. It would be dangerous (sic)."