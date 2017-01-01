NEWS Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb lead 2018 New Year's Honours List Newsdesk Share with :







Beatles legend Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb have been awarded knighthoods in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours List.



Ringo was recently reported to be among those set to receive top honours in 2018, and on Friday (29Dec17), the news was confirmed.



The rocker, who became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1965, joins his old bandmate Paul McCartney in being recognised with a knighthood, albeit 20 years after the Mull of Kintyre star was celebrated as a 'Sir'.



Reacting to the official announcement, Ringo shared in a statement, "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love."



Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, was equally as thrilled with the award, insisting he was "deeply honoured, humbled and very proud" to be selected for the title for his contributions to the arts.



"This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten," he said, as he remembered his late bandmates and siblings Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb. "I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honour. It is as much theirs as it is mine."



Meanwhile, retired ballet icon Darcey Bussell has been made a dame, Soft Cell singer Marc Almond has been named the recipient of an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal, and rapper Wiley has been chosen to pick up an MBE.



"It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn't get but now I'm finally there," the grime star exclaimed.



Others featured on the New Year's Honours List for 2018 include author Michael Morpurgo, who will be knighted, and broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg, who will be given the Order of the Companions of Honour.

