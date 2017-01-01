NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin vacationing in Antigua with kids Newsdesk Share with :







Former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are celebrating the holidays in Antigua with their two children.



The Iron Man star and rocker Martin have been photographed on the beach with Apple and Moses, and on Friday (29Dec17), Paltrow posted a picture of her ex-husband and their daughter jumping on the sand.



"Airborne," she captioned the photo.



Gwyneth and Chris have remained friendly since separating in 2014, and in 2016, she opened up about how important it was to stay amicable with the Coldplay frontman.



"We have our own lives but we still have our family life," she told InStyle magazine. "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."



And in June (17), she explained she looked inward to address her own issues to keep her relationship with Chris healthy.



"I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive," she told The EDIT. "What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 per cent accountable?



"What if I checked my own s**t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?"



Paltrow and Martin have both moved on romantically from their divorce, with the musician now reportedly dating actress Dakota Johnson, who he was photographed with in Paris in mid-December (17).



Meanwhile, Gwyneth has reportedly been engaged to producer Brad Falchuk for a year, although the news of their plans to wed only emerged in November (17). The couple, which has been dating since 2014, has not commented on the claims.

