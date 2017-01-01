Luke Bryan hit with backlash over kangaroo Christmas gifts

Country star Luke Bryan is facing a backlash after buying his wife two baby kangaroos for Christmas.

The singer filmed a short video of himself presenting his wife Caroline Boyer with the two furry friends on Christmas Day (25Dec17) to add to the farm she established in memory of her baby niece, Sadie Brett, following her death in February (17).

"All right, we have Caroline's gifts," he said in the Instagram clip. "This is Caroline's Brett's Barn (farm) gifts - two kangaroos."

Caroline was thrilled by the new additions, but the Drunk On You hitmaker is now being slammed by officials at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for his choice of gift.

"Baby kangaroos belong in their mothers' pouches, not in gift bags," reads a statement from the organisation's vice president, Colleen O'Brien. "These joeys have complex needs, including specialised diets and room to roam - they are not toys and will only become more difficult to care for as they grow older.

"PETA is calling for an investigation into where these kangaroos came from and stands ready to help Luke Bryan right this wrong and move these vulnerable marsupials to a reputable sanctuary."

The 41-year-old's fans have also hit out on him on social media.

"Young kangaroos are highly anxious animals and often don't last long in the hands of people aren't trained animal carers," one of his Instagram followers wrote.

"This is so wrong," another added. "Can u (sic) not see that they are wild animals and deserve to be in their own environment? Please do the right thing for them. They are not pets."

Bryan has yet to respond to the backlash.

Luke's wife partners with local charity officials to arrange children's visits to Brett's Barn, where kids are introduced to animals including two goats, a pig, and two mini horses.