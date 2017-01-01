Rapper Remy Ma's husband Papoose hints at pregnancy news

Rapper Papoose has sparked speculation his wife, hip-hop star Remy Ma, is pregnant with their first child after dropping big hints on social media.

The couple has been trying to start a family of their own for some time and at the start of 2017, Remy revealed she had suffered a miscarriage and was seriously considering undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to make her dreams come true.

Now, it appears Remy, 37, and her man may soon be welcoming their first biological child after 39-year-old Papoose took to Instagram on Thursday (28Dec17) and posted a photo of a hospital sign reading, "Ultra Sound Waiting Room".

Alongside an emoji of a person clasping their hands together in prayer, he captioned the picture, "#blacklove How we started our day!".

He later uploaded a snap of the pair in a pottery class, and wrote, "Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove".

The stars, who feature on U.S. reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York, have yet to confirm the pregnancy reports, which emerge months after Remy launched a charity fund to help cover the costs for wannabe mothers to conceive via IVF.

The All the Way Up hitmaker already has a son from a previous romance, while Papoose, real name Shamele Mackie, also has kids from prior relationships.

The couple wed in 2008, when Remy, born Reminisce Smith, was serving six years behind bars for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion. She was released from prison in 2014.