Jennifer Hudson collects money for charity while filming The Voice

Jennifer Hudson collects money for charity as wannabes sing on The Voice U.K.

Jennifer will be back in the spinning red chairs when the series returns in January (18), alongside her fellow judges Tom Jones, will.i.am and new mentor Olly Murs.

While Jennifer is busy looking for talented new singers on the show, the reigning champion also likes to raise money for charity at the same time.

"A fan gave it to me in America," she said of a collection plate she has, according to The Sun. "She said every time I sing, I take everyone to church and then she gave me a collection plate.

"I said I would take it with me to The Voice UK. In church, we take up a collection after the choir sings. So if the acts have sung exceptionally well, I feel the need to get up and take a collection from the audience... Of course, any money collected will go to charity."

Despite her good intentions, American star Jennifer hasn't quite got to grips with British money, and needs help when going through the donations.

"I have no idea what the money is! I have travelled all across to the U.K. and I still can't figure it out," she giggled. "It's fancy currency!"

Jennifer, who found fame as a finalist on American Idol in 2004, made her Voice U.K. debut earlier this year, and her contestant Mo Adeniran was crowned the eventual winner.

Although the pressure is off in terms of making an impression, Jennifer is ready to put in the hard work to find another champion.

"I definitely think my team can win again this year," she stated. "I am still passionate about the contestants and I feel that is what helped us win last season. The passion will never die."