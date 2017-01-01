Mel B hit back at 'lies' she's planning to be Australia's next Bachelorette

Mel B labelled herself a "single parent working hard" as she hit back at claims she was in final negotiations to be Australia's next The Bachelorette on Twitter.

Australia's New Idea magazine reported that Mel had approached Network Ten, which broadcast the matchmaking TV show, and put herself forward for the spot which would see her whittling down a group of men all keen to find love with her.

However, after the Daily Mail Online picked up the story, Mel felt pushed to answer the rumours, and referenced the journalist as she wrote on Thursday (28Dec17): "Can you pls @hannahpaine_ stop writing lies and BS (bulls**t) about me,write about the truth #single #stopdomesticviolence #womenempoweringwomen #singleparentworkinghard (sic)."

Mel has been raising her four daughters mainly on her own since splitting from husband Stephen Belafonte earlier this year. The pair embarked on a bitter divorce and custody battle over six-year-old daughter Madison following their break-up, reportedly reaching a deal last month which will see them share custody of the little girl.

The 42-year-old singer is no stranger to the small screen, having acted as a judge on America's Got Talent since 2011. Actress and model Sophie Monk was the last Bachelorette Down Under, finding love with Stu Landry, and New Idea had reported that Mel was "really excited" about the prospect of being the next.

"Mel is legitimately excited about the idea of putting her messy split behind her and starting afresh with a dating show," the magazine quoted a source as saying.

"She's sick of the usual guys she meets in celebrity circles. Maybe coming to Australia and meeting a down-to-earth Aussie guy is what she needs."

The insider also stated that Mel was determined to "pick herself up and keep working" after her divorce from Stephen had "bled her dry emotionally and financially".