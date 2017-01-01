Selena Gomez jets off to Mexico for New Year's celebrations

Selena Gomez has reportedly jetted off to Mexico to ring in 2018 with a group of close friends.

The Come and Get It hitmaker boarded a private plane destined for Cabo San Lucas with a few girlfriends on Wednesday (27Dec17), and checked into a private villa by the ocean upon their arrival.

"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source tells E! News. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."

It's not known if Selena's on-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, will be joining the celebrations as he is currently thought to be spending time in his native Canada.

Selena will be ready to start afresh in 2018 after a series of ups and downs over the past 12 months.

The singer/actress has continued to enjoy success professionally with singles like Wolves, Fetish, and Bad Liar, while she also executive produced hit series 13 Reasons Why for streaming service Netflix, and filmed forthcoming Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day in New York.

However, her struggle with autoimmune disease lupus took a turn for the worse as she learned she was in dire need of a kidney transplant. She was lucky to find a match in her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, and they underwent surgery over the summer (17).

Selena, who was recently named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year, also split from The Weeknd in October (17) after embarking on a relationship at the start of the year, and has since rekindled her romance with Bieber.