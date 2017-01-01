Jaden Smith releasing a cappella version of debut album

Jaden Smith has revamped his debut album SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion as an a cappella project for 2018.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son launched the album in November (17), but he is now planning to follow it up with a deluxe version of the record, which will be all about his vocals. He will also reportedly release a project titled Erys, which is his middle name spelled backwards.

"Full Acapella (sic) Bonus Album Coming Next Year Along With ERYS," he wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday (28Dec17).

The news comes a month after Jaden announced he is releasing a film project inspired by the album.

"(Visuals are) where SYRE's true colors (lie)," he told Billboard. "It's an actual film that plays out that has characters... It's just about the story of Syre."

The 19-year-old started working on his full-length music debut three years ago, and the songs mainly focus on his upbringing.

"It feels good to have it out into the world," he said. "It's been a long three years."

"It's really just become a legacy of this guy, this kid, who chases the sunset," he continued. "And then one day, it chases him back and he can't get away. It really is the story of me coming to be a young adult, and it wasn't easy at all."

In addition to his mainstream projects, Jaden is planning to release an exclusive version of the album in Asia in the hopes of launching a K-pop career in South Korea and beyond, while he also has ambitions to star in a Bollywood film.