Pink left emotional after receiving parenting praise

Pop star Pink was left in tears after receiving praise for her parenting style from a stranger in a grocery store.

The Beautiful Trauma hitmaker, a mother of two, detailed the emotional exchange on Twitter on Thursday (28Dec17), urging her fans to be nicer to one another when it comes to how parents choose to raise their children.

"A really sweet Mama came up 2me (sic)... at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I'm not afraid to f**k up in public," she writes. "We cried together. It's so hard. Ya'll (sic). I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break."

Pink, who is married to motocross racer Carey Hart, is adamant about not projecting herself as a perfect parent and has no issues posting pictures of her family taking part in unconventional activities.

"Yeah my kid rides her bike inside," she wrote on Instagram in July (17). "Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully."

However, she takes her role as a mother very seriously.

"I'm much more mum than I am anything else," she recently told U.K. newspaper The Sunday People. "Absolutely 100 per cent. They (daughter Willow and son Jameson) are my everything. It's the two best decisions I ever made. Every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family."

"I do bake sales and lemonade stands," she added. "I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a f**king grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy (inside)."