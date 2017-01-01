Mariah Carey to leave Christmas tree up until the July 4th

Superstar Mariah Carey keeps her Christmas tree shining brightly until July.
The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker has always been a big fan of the festive season, and on Wednesday (27Dec17), the singer revealed she likes to leave her decorations up until America's Independence Day holiday.
Mariah shared her thoughts on the timely topic in response to a question posed by U.S. TV presenter Ryan Seacrest on Twitter.
"When is it appropriate to take down your Christmas tree and decorations? Asking for a friend," he wrote, prompting Mariah to respond, "Dahhling (sic)! Not till July 4th!"
The musician has been spending the end-of-year holidays in Aspen, Colorado with her six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.
The couple has been documenting its white Christmas on social media in recent days, with Bryan posting pictures of himself and Mariah on the ski slopes on Wednesday.
"Hey beautiful, I think you look pretty good here," the dancer gushed in a video clip of Mariah in action, wearing a green, pink, and white Chanel ski suit.
The singer will soon be heading to New York City to prepare for her performance on U.S. TV's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018, a year after technical difficulties ruined her set as she helped to ring in 2017.
Her return to the Times Square stage this Sunday (31Dec17) was announced last week (ends22Dec17), and Mariah herself joked about the redo as she shared the news on social media.
"Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE," she quipped.
Mariah Carey tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
.