Robin Thicke's pregnant girlfriend counting down to baby

Robin Thicke's pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary is counting down the days to their baby's arrival by sharing a sexy selfie online.

The model is expecting her first child with the Blurred Lines hitmaker and on Wednesday (27Dec17), she posed in her lace-trimmed grey bra and white Calvin Klein panties to show off her big baby bump.

"31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH," she exclaimed in the Instagram caption.

April has been keeping it sexy since announcing her impending motherhood, having previously celebrated her 23rd birthday on 6 December (17) by baring all in a cheeky online snap.

She posted a shot of herself lying on a bed with rose petals covering up her breasts and genitals, her baby belly on display.

"SO EXTRA," she wrote beside the American Beauty-inspired shoot.

April broke the news of her pregnancy in a sweet sonogram post in August (17).

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" she announced, before revealing their child is expected to share the same birthday as Robin's father, actor/singer Alan Thicke, who died in December, 2016, aged 69.

"The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she added.

In November (17), the beauty confirmed reports suggesting she is having a little girl by posting a new sonogram image.

"You guys!!! Look what I'm making!!!!," she began. "Note her foot that's over her head. Got long legs like her mama!"

April and Robin, 40, began dating in late 2014, just months after the singer separated from his now ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. The former couple shares seven-year-old son Julian Fuego.