Nick Jonas won't put Golden Globe down if he wins prestigious prize

Nick Jonas will hold his Golden Globe "all of the time" if he's lucky enough to win the gong.

The former Jonas Brothers star's song Home, which he penned with Justin Tranter and features in animated movie Ferdinand, is up for the Best Original Song, Motion Picture prize at the ceremony on 7 January (18).

During an interview with Architectural Digest magazine after purchasing a new apartment in New York, Nick explained that he doesn't plan to let the statuette out of his sight if he emerges victorious.

"I think even though we have a mantel in our house in L.A. that has some awards on it, this one, if I am lucky enough to receive it, it’s probably going to come back to New York with me, and I will just hold it all of the time, when I walk in my house," he laughed to the publication.

When the interviewer asked if Nick would "cuddle with it" too, the singer, who is rumoured to be dating Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler, replied: "Yeah (and) walk into restaurants with it."

Nick added that after attending the Golden Globe after-parties last year with one of his brothers, he was thrilled to discover that winners are allowed to leave with the prize directly after their victory - while many other ceremonies require them to go back and collect the gong at a later date.

So if he does win in his category, Nick has an idea for how he wants to celebrate.

"The coolest part about the Globes is they actually give the award to you when you leave - most times you have to go back - and you just see these people sitting at dinner, just like with a Golden Globe on the table. And I thought to myself, if I am ever lucky enough, I am going to do that. Like walk into McDonald’s or something," he smiled.