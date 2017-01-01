Paris Jackson documents day out with Cara Delevingne amid claims of 'spark' between pair

Paris Jackson documented a fun and festive day out with new pal Cara Delevingne on her Instagram page this week, amid claims there is a "spark" between the pair.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson took to the social media site to share a snap of herself and Cara, apparently enjoying each other's company at a Christmas market. In the picture, the pair posed with white doves on their arms in front of a row of Christmas trees. Paris captioned the picture with lyrics from John Williams' song Christmas Star, which read: "Midnight stars, they sail the sky in silence. Hearing all they see, are they hearing me? Christmas star, you watch the world so wisely; at my journey's end, will you be my true friend."

While it's unclear when and where the snap was taken, Britain's The Sun newspaper claims Cara whisked Paris away to Prague before Christmas to enjoy the markets, after Paris visited her new pal in Italy and the Czech Republic while she films new TV show Carnival Row. And according to the publication, the pair have grown close in recent months, after originally hitting it off in May (17).

"They really hit it off at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles in May and have been hanging out since," a source told the paper. "She invited her as guest of honour to her Christmas Burberry X bash in London, before whisking her away to Venice then Prague the weekend after, where they celebrated Christmas early at the markets.

"It's early days, and Cara doesn't really have time for a proper relationship due to her non-stop filming commitments with Carnival Row, but there's no denying there's a spark."

Paris has never spoken publicly about her sexuality, while Cara is openly bisexual and has previously dated stars including St. Vincent, Michelle Rodriguez and Harry Styles.