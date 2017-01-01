Jemima Kirke calls wedding 'pointless' after divorce

Actress Jemima Kirke has labelled her wedding ceremony "pointless" after splitting from her husband last year (16).

The Girls star wed Michael Mosberg in 2009 at a small ceremony in New York. But in a new interview with W magazine, Jemima said she believes weddings should only occur if they are necessary for legal reasons or if an over-the-top party is thrown.

"The only sincere, honest marriages are either green card marriages, or big f**k off performances where the bride’s doing coke in the bathroom and wearing a dress that’s, like, bigger than the whole room," the 32-year-old actress stated. "Because that’s what it is - it’s a performance, and I love that. I love huge parties, and I love weddings if they’re fun."

She added: "Since I don't actually care or want to drive four hours or get on a plane to go to your wedding, they really better be fun, but some people don’t even let you have a drink until after you’ve watched them get married. I’m like, 'What is this, it’s your party! F**k you!'"

The London native doesn't have fond memories of her own special day either.

"It was fine, it was quick, it was simple, but it was pointless," she tells the publication. "Either you’re throwing a party, or you’re doing it out of necessity."

When it came to her own wedding, Jemima didn't think things through, adding that she tied the knot because she was pregnant and marriage was a "moot point". She and Michael are currently co-parenting daughter Rafella, seven, and son Memphis, five, despite no longer being together.

And regardless of her strong feelings about weddings, Jemima added that she isn't entirely opposed to walking down the aisle again in the future.

"Maybe. I might," she shared. "It wouldn't be under any delusions of thinking it would mean that it would improve anything or change things for the better."