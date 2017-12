Paul McCartney ‘One on One’ tour was the highest grossing tour of 2017 with the tour earning over $132 million this year.McCartney played 37 concerts between April and December 2017 to 907,610 fans averaging $US145 a ticket. All shows in Australia and New Zealand were complete sell-outs.According to Billboard, It is estimated that over the past two years McCartney has sold 1.8 million tickets and earned over $240 million.McCartney has no dates scheduled so far for 2018.

