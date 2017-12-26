Kanye buys Kim Kardashian Disney, Netflix, Amazon & Apple shares for Christmas

A post shared by Cheekywiki.com 💁🏾 (@theofficialcheekywiki_) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Kanye West gave his wife Kim Kardashian stock in bluechip companies for Christmas.Kim is now a part-owner in Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Apple after West stuffed over $200000 worth of corporate greed into her Christmas stocking.Kardashian now has over $100,000 in Disney, $168,000 in Adidas not to mention the value of the Apple, Amazon and Netflix shares.On Instagram she said, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!’”“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” she continued. Both clips had the caption, “best husband alert!”

