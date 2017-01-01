NEWS Coldplay revealed as the most played ‘Hootenanny’ act Newsdesk Share with :







2017 saw the BBC’s iconic music show ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ celebrate 25 years of programming and its 50th series.



Since its inception, the show has introduced viewers to many performers who have gone on to become household names, as well as countless genres of underground and world music. Since 1993, the special ‘Hootenanny’ show has traditionally entertained viewers as they see in the New Year and to celebrate the 25th edition of the show on 31 December, PPL has produced a chart of the most played artists on UK radio and TV who have appeared on the Hootenanny show.



Coldplay, who performed on the Hootenanny in 2000, take the top spot with the ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ group beating competition from Adele at number two (performed in 2008) and Ed Sheeran at number three (played in 2014). PPL data has found that on average, a Coldplay track is played every seven minutes on UK radio and TV and that the group has amassed the equivalent of eight years of airplay in the 21st century. Adele is also played on average every seven minutes on UK radio and TV and has generated the equivalent of six years of airplay.



DJ and electronic artist Calvin Harris who appeared on the 2008 programme, comes in at number four, and Sugababes also make an appearance at number six, aided by their success in the mid-2000s with hits such as ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘Round Round’, ‘Hole in the Head’ and ‘Push the Button’ – all of which made the Number One spot in the UK Official Singles Chart.



Other artists to feature in the top ten include Kylie Minogue (number five and gracing the show twice in 2007 and 2010), Ellie Goulding (number seven, performed in 2014) and Jessie J (number eight, appeared on the show in 2011). James Morrison and Texas then complete the top ten at number nine and ten respectively. Morrison has released 15 singles during his career including five Top Ten entries in the UK Official Charts and Texas have had an illustrious career spanning nine studio albums and 37 singles.



The most played artists on UK radio and TV* to have appeared on the annual ‘Hootenanny’ show



1.) Coldplay

2.) Adele

3.) Ed Sheeran

4.) Calvin Harris

5.) Kylie Minogue

6.) Sugababes

7.) Ellie Goulding

8.) Jessie J

9.) James Morrison

10.) Texas



*Based on PPL data from 2000 to 2017



Peter Leathem, Chief Executive at PPL commented: “Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve ‘Hootenanny’ has become a national institution over the past 25 years and we are delighted to be able to celebrate the milestone by producing this chart of the most played artists on UK radio and TV who have performed on the show. The chart shows the enduring appeal of Coldplay who performed on the Hootenanny back in 2000, and later topped the PPL most played artist chart in 2016.”



The most played Hootenanny chart is based on PPL data from UK radio and TV broadcasters covering the period 2000 to 2017. Both the number of plays and total played duration are used to rank the tracks in the charts.

