Liam Payne recalls son's birth in heartwarming post

One Direction star Liam Payne took to Instagram on Tuesday (26Dec17) to commemorate the birth of his son Bear.

The 24-year-old singer, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cheryl in March (17), posted an image to the photo-sharing site showing himself and his baby boy wearing matching Yeezy sneakers.

"2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week," Liam captioned the sweet photo. "First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.

The former One Direction star also praised Cheryl, 34, and thanked her for being dedicated to their little one.

He added, "@cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that."

Liam has had a busy year, promoting his solo material and touring the world. His tour dates came to an end on 17 December though, meaning he had enough time to jet back to his home country of England to celebrate Christmas with Cheryl and Bear.

Speaking of his plans for the festive break, Liam told E! News previously: "It's going to be amazing. We've been arranging getting the stockings and the names on them and all that cute stuff.

"All my family are coming over. We'll have a big Christmas dinner."

Despite Bear being one of the most famous celebrity offspring in the world, Liam and Cheryl have yet to share a full picture of the tot. Liam recently shared a video of his son's adorable giggle, and previously stated during a fan question and answer session that the noise is his favourite in the world.

"He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days," he said during the chat in June. "We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and (get) a lovely little smile out of him. He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful (sic)."