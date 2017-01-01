Luke Bryan presents wife with baby kangaroos

Country star Luke Bryan surprised his wife Caroline on Christmas Day (25Dec17) by gifting her two baby kangaroos for her growing farm.

The singer filmed a short video of the special moment and posted it on Instagram on Monday, showing himself wearing festive pajama pants as he presented the bag containing the two furry friends to his blindfolded wife.

"All right, we have Caroline's gifts," he explains to the camera. "This is Caroline's Brett's Barn (farm) gifts - two kangaroos."

Taking the animals over to the living room, Luke tells her, "I got you two designer purses. Here's your purses. Two purses. Take your blindfold off."

"Oh my God!," a shocked Caroline exclaims as she opens the bag to find the two tiny kangaroos. "Where'd you get these? Where did these come from?"

The Crash My Party hitmaker captioned the footage, "Brett's barn additions."

Caroline established the farm in memory of her baby niece, Sadie Brett, following her death in February (17). The infant, who was born last year (16), passed away from an undisclosed infection which affected her liver, having already struggled with heart issues.

Luke's wife partners with local charity officials to arrange children's visits to Brett's Barn, where kids are introduced to animals including two goats, a pig, and two mini horses.

Sadie's loss isn't the only tragedy the Bryan family has faced in recent years - the musician adopted his late sister's youngest child, Til, following the death of his brother-in-law Ben Lee Cheshire in 2014. His passing occurred seven years after his wife Kelly - Bryan's only sister - died unexpectedly, aged 39.