Alex Rodriguez leaks news of Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B's collaboration - report

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly teamed up with her fellow Bronx, New York native Cardi B for a new collaboration.

DJ Khaled teased a top secret project with J.Lo via Instagram in the lead up to Christmas, first sharing a snap of the pair in the studio.

"I told the icon @jlo that not only do I see her vision. I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be involved," he captioned the image. "The key is to express your greatness with clarity and passion. FAN LUV (sic)!"

"J LO GOT NEW MUSIC COMING Feat ?? Prod by who??," he added, revealing there would be a special guest on the track. "STAY TUNED J LO YOU GOT ANOTHER ONE ! BLESS UP (sic)".

The hip-hop hitmaker followed it up with a series of video clips on Saturday (23Dec17), which showed the singer/actress arriving at his Miami, Florida recording studios with her boyfriend, retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.

"WHEN J LO PULLS UP TO WE THE BEST STUDIO!," he wrote beside he professionally-shot clip. "Icon moment alert! Icon announcement alert. Icon visual alert. Icon everything ALERT!!! @jlo got New music coming . Be Paitient (sic)!!! Patience is a gift and a talent..."

However, Alex appears to have let slip the big secret after sharing his own behind-the-scenes video footage from the visit, during which he captured Khaled and Jennifer discussing the song's guest artist.

"Cardi's just on that one part, do you think we should do some ad-libs with her?" J.Lo asks Khaled in the Instagram Live clip, apparently referring to the Bodak Yellow hitmaker.

In another of A-Rod's posts, Jennifer suggests holding off on releasing the new tune until early January (18).

Jennifer and Cardi have yet to comment on the rumours.