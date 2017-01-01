NEWS Little Mix's Leigh-Ann Pinnock indulges in sausage rolls at Christmas Newsdesk Share with :







Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock ensures she stays active during the Christmas season so she can indulge in her favourite foods.



The singer always looks svelte in a daring range of outfits and often opts for unforgiving crop tops, but in an interview with Dare magazine, she explained that she regularly hits the gym through the holidays so she can eat whatever she wants.



"I try to work out as much as I can, but I also indulge. I love homemade sausage rolls and mince pies." While bandmate Jade Thirlwall added that she loves to eat "pigs in blankets and mint matchsticks".



The chart-topping group are all fans of the holiday but for Jade, who turns 25 on 26 December (17), it's a double celebration.



"It's my birthday close to Christmas, so we'll have a joint Christmas and birthday celebration," she smiled, while Jesy Nelson divulged, "We'll plan our outfits, do our hair and make-up and get our friends together for drinks."



Having earned millions of dollars since winning TV talent show The X Factor in 2011, the only group to do so, it's no surprise that the girls are big gift-givers at Christmas too.



"I tend to blow out on the kids in my family. I love seeing the smiles on their faces," gushed Leigh-Anne, while Jade added: "I like to put a lot of thought into my present buying and think outside the box to get something they'll really love."

