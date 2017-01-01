NEWS Muse rocker Matt Bellamy engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Muse frontman Matt Bellamy is celebrating his engagement to model Elle Evans.



The British rocker, 39, popped the question to Elle while on vacation in Fiji, days after marking her 28th birthday, and the bride-to-be shared the news with fans on Saturday (23Dec17) in a series of photos on Instagram.



"Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can't wait any longer....," she began the caption. "We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!



"After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can't imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss".



The pictures she uploaded included one of the pair riding horses along a beach, and another of Elle resting her left hand on Matt's, showing off her huge, pear-shaped diamond ring, as a flower-petal message in the sand read, "Congrats Matt (and) Elle".



It's Matt's third engagement - he previously planned to wed Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni, before they called it quits in 2009, and he went on to romance actress Kate Hudson, the mother of his six-year-old son Bing. They split in late 2014, but have remained close, with Kate even inviting her ex and Elle to join her family in Colorado for the Christmas holidays last year (16).



Matt and Elle, who appeared in Robin Thicke's saucy Blurred Lines music video, began dating in early 2015.

