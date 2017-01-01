NEWS Jonah Hill's rock manager brother dead at 40 Newsdesk Share with :







Jonah Hill's brother Jordan Feldstein, who managed rockers Maroon 5, has died at the age of 40.



Feldstein's family confirmed to Variety.com that he passed away on Friday (22Dec17) after suffering a cardiac arrest.



"Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter," read the statement, issued on Saturday (23Dec17).



"His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.



"In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name."



The late executive, whose business manager dad Richard handed finances for stars like Dr. Dre and Lenny Kravitz, headed the company Career Artist Management (CAM), where his clients included Maroon 5, Robin Thicke, and Damian Marley.



He previously hit headlines in 2014, when he became involved in a fight with rock matriarch Sharon Osbourne at music mogul Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Awards party, which cost him musician Sara Bareilles as a client, according to Billboard.com.



He was childhood friends with Maroon 5's frontman, Adam Levine, and even officiated the singer's wedding to model Behati Prinsloo in July, 2014.



Feldstein was a father to two boys and was married twice, including briefly to Clint Eastwood's daughter, Francesca, in 2013. Their union was annulled after a week.



Jordan's younger brother Jonah has built a successful career in Hollywood, after his breakthrough role in the 2007 movie Superbad. Their sister, Beanie Feldstein, is also an actor.

