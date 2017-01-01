Mariah Carey set to return to New Year's Rockin' Eve

Mariah Carey is set to make a return to the stage in New York for New Year's Rockin' Eve.

During last year's (16) event, the Hero hitmaker had a meltdown during her performance, and instead of singing during the gig, she stood motionless on the stage while speaking to the crowd about her technical difficulties.

In spite of the drama, executives from Dick Clark Productions and the ABC network announced on Friday (22Dec17) that Mariah will return to Times Square to perform as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on 31 December.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018," a statement reads. "See you in Times Square!"

Additionally, Mariah made the announcement on Twitter, and jokingly posted: "Take 2."

The music superstar will no doubt be very prepared for the upcoming gig, after last year's complications, where sound problems plagued the concert, beginning with her take on the New Year's Eve classic Auld Lang Syne.

Later, Mariah said in an interview shared by The Associated Press that both her earpiece and microphone were "effed up" and that the "wrecked" event had left her feeling "upset and vilified".

She later posted on Instagram: "S**t happens... Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

A public spat soon followed, with the singer's camp blaming Dick Clark Productions for the errors. Company representatives released a statement to Entertainment Tonight in January (17), refuting Mariah's claims, and said they had "no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance".

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 will also feature performances from Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sugarland and Britney Spears, who will appear via satellite from her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas.