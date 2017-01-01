NEWS Sir Paul McCartney joins End The Silence campaign Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Paul McCartney joins charity campaign End The Silence by Hope and Homes for Children, as it is revealed The Beatles’ music is the UK’s most popular childhood musical memory. With thousands of memories shared since the charity initiative was launched on 1st November on endthesilence.com and social media using #EndTheSilence - The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Queen complete the top three acts most remembered.



In the exclusive video for End The Silence, Sir Paul has revealed Gene Vincent’s Be-Bop-A-Lula is the song choice of his childhood. He has joined some of the biggest names in popular culture - Ozzy Osbourne, Noel Gallagher, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Paul Weller, Kasabian and many more - in sharing their most cherished childhood songs and memories for the End the Silence campaign supported by YouTube.



Music icon, Sir Paul McCartney remembered: “Be-Bop-A-Lula' was the very first record I bought and I saved up all my pocket money and I went down to the city centre in Liverpool...I took it home and played it to death.



I can't imagine growing up without listening to music. I just can't because I was so lucky...to imagine not having music is terrifying, really I don't know what I would have done. I certainly wouldn't be who I am today, you know, because of the influences and the joy of listening to music is what made me.”



From the thousands of memories shared, the UK’s top ten most remembered musical memories include:



1. The Beatles (most chosen song: Hey Jude)

2. Michael Jackson (most chosen song: Thriller)

3. Queen (most chosen song: Bohemian Rhapsody)

4. Abba (most chosen song: Dancing Queen)

5. Sir Elton John (most chosen song: Your Song)

6. David Bowie (most chosen song: Starman)

7. Duran Duran (most chosen song: Save A Prayer)

8. Ed Sheeran (most chosen song: Photograph)

9. Paul Simon/Simon and Garfunkel (most chosen song: Graceland)

10. Prince (most chosen song: Kiss)



To date, the charity has raised nearly £2 million with less than a week to go. The vital funds will help Hope and Homes for Children find families for 120,000 children suffering silence and neglect in Ugandan and Rwandan orphanages. Every pound donated before 27th December will be doubled by the UK Government.



Mark Waddington, CEO of Hope and Homes for Children, says: “As we approach raising £2 million through End The Silence, children in orphanages can look forward to a life surrounded by a loving family. We have seen thousands of memories shared by artists and the public and each song has reminded them of cherished moments of their childhood. It is quite fitting that the performers of the classic ‘All You Need Is Love’, The Beatles, hold the most adored memories by the nation through a plethora of their hits. We are delighted that Sir Paul McCartney has also joined the campaign by sharing his most treasured memory.”



Hope and Homes for Children now invites the world to join Sir Paul McCartney to help End the Silence by sharing your musical memory with all donations by 27th December doubled by UK Aid - go to www.endthesilence.com or follow the hashtag #EndTheSilence to join in.

