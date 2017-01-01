Meghan Trainor engaged to Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is engaged to her boyfriend Daryl Sabara.

The All About That Bass singer has been dating the grown-up Spy Kids actor since the summer of 2016, with the pair regularly posing together in pictures posted on their social media accounts.

Now, the pair have taken to Instagram share the news that they're set to marry, uploading a sweet video on Friday (22Dec17) of the proposal and her happy reaction.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," Meghan captioned the clip. "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess."

Daryl, 25, popped the question the night before Meghan's birthday, as the songstress celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday. In addition to the proposal video, in which Meghan shows off her beautiful new diamond engagement ring, she also posted a series of snaps of herself and her beau with the caption, "I'm so happy it's you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you."

Meghan and Daryl marked their one-year anniversary as a couple in July (17), and made their relationship public in October 2016. They were introduced by mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz.