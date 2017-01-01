Nick Jonas still plays old tunes with the disbanded Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas expects to reunite with his Jonas Brothers siblings for another Christmas jam session this year (17).

The brotherly band split up in 2013 after eight years together, but there is no love lost between them and when the trio unite for family gatherings, they still make music with one another.

"We did last year at Christmas actually," Nick tells Us Weekly of his impromptu jam session with older brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. "I mean, we sort of were hanging out, having a couple of drinks after the babies went to bed. I mean, Kevin has this really nice kind of office in his house and there's a couple acoustic guitars laying around, and we had this moment where we looked at each other like, 'This is what people think is happening right now.' Like at the end of that Christmas, we end up by the fire, the three of us, with acoustic guitars, singing, playing some of the old (Jonas Brothers) songs."

Although Nick is proud of the music he made with the group, the 25-year-old admits he isn't a fan of all the tracks they created.

"I don't love the song Pizza Girl that we did for our TV show," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor reveals. "I think back to it and listened to it the other day and I was like, 'I don't love it.' Not because I'm embarrassed by it or anything. I'm actually ashamed of my lack of creativity in the song-writing department.

"'Cause they (bosses who contracted the song) said, 'You know, we need you to write a song about how you fall in love with the pizza girl and then you eat pizza every day.' And of course, it's literally that. I fell in love with the pizza girl, now I eat pizza every day. Doesn't even rhyme and it's literally just exactly what they asked me to write about."

The Jonas family will be celebrating a new addition to the clan as they come together for Christmas this year - Joe became engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in October (17), but the lovebirds have yet to announce details for their wedding.