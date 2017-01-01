Snoop Dogg considers launching gospel career

Snoop Dogg is looking to enter the gospel genre as he prepares to transform his image yet again in 2018.

The hip-hop legend has already stepped outside of his rap roots in the past, having released his reggae album Reincarnation in 2013 after briefly adopting his Rastafarian-inspired stage name Snoop Lion, and now he is considering making Christian music.

"I have always wanted to try Gospel," he tells Billboard. "This may surprise some people but all I gotta say is get ready for some 'good for your soul' music in 2018!"

Although the versatile musician has big plans for the New Year, he is happy to be putting his ambitious pursuits on pause as he celebrates the Christmas holidays at home with his wife Shante, their three kids, and extended family.

"My family and I really just relax and enjoy time with each other," Snoop shares. "The year is always hectic for us so we just chill out. We don't have any fancy traditions but our holiday is all about good food, good company, and good music.

"My family all comes together to help out but my wife, Boss Lady, always leads the way. She's an amazing cook and pulls it all together for the holidays. We sometimes have family over to hit the BBQ as well. Nothing like a Dogg family Christmas meal!"

The Gin and Juice hitmaker will also be serving his favourite Tanqueray mixed drink to guests as they ring in 2018 at his New Year's Eve bash.

"There is always a big party at my house to close out the year," Snoop smiles. "The playlist is always fresh. We listen to a mix of everything. The essentials for throwing a good Dogg holiday party: get the whole crew together with some fresh beats, amazing food, and of course we're sippin' on Gin and Juice, baby!"