Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn romance official with Instagram post

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn have seemingly confirmed their romance by posing for a picture together on Instagram.
The British singer and 13 Reasons Why actor were pictured kissing and holding hands in New York in October (17), but Sam avoided naming his new boyfriend in interviews and they have kept each other off their social media pages.
That changed on Thursday (21Dec17), when Brandon, 24, shared a snap of him and Sam wearing turquoise travel neck pillows with novelty unicorn hoods attached. In the caption, he revealed he was in Sam's homeland by writing, "Rare sighting in London," followed by two unicorn emojis.
Back in October, Sam confirmed he was in a relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but didn't mention his new beau by name.
"I'm not (single), which is crazy. It's weird bringing out an album and not being single," he said. "Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."
The 25-year-old's new album The Thrill of It All features multiple songs about the end of his first relationship with a man, but he assured The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast he is in a good place thanks to his new partner.
"I'm really happy for once... I'm just trying to see how it goes... Right now what I'm experiencing is very early days, but it's nice to be with someone who kind of gets it," he said. "My job has got in the way of my relationships in the past because it's just hard to relate to, and people don't want to be a part of what I've got going on in my life."
Brandon recently reprised his role as Justin Foley for season two of 13 Reasons Why, which wrapped filming on Sunday. The Netflix drama will hit screens in the new year.
Sam Smith tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK