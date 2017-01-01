Liam Gallagher's mother rejected house gift

British rocker Liam Gallagher once had to return a "lovely little cottage" he had bought for his mother - because she took the gesture as an insult.

The former Oasis star, who hails from Manchester, England, reveals he used his second royalty cheque after finding fame to organise a sweet surprise for his mum Peggy, but she turned down the generous gift.

"It was a lovely little cottage up in Heaton Moor (in Greater Manchester)," Liam explains in a pre-taped interview for BBC radio's The First Time With... show. "I give her the keys and she's going, 'What do I want this for?' I was like, 'Cause it's better than the one that you're in, innit (isn't it)?' She goes, 'No, I don't want it.'

"So I had to sell it back to the geezer (owner)," he continues. "She didn't want it. She goes, 'All I want is a brand new gate.' Cheap date, mate - you know what I mean? So I went, 'I'll tell you what, I can do better than that - I'll buy you a fence and a gate.' And that's all she's ever wanted."

To this day, Peggy Gallagher, who genuinely "took offence" to the suggestion her modest home wasn't nice enough, still lives in "the same house with the same fence and the same gate".

Liam adds, "She's a legend."

The unwanted house was the second big purchase the singer had ever made with his music earnings, with the first being a vintage vehicle.

"I remember the first thing I bought with it was a scooter - a 1954 Lambretta, which I've still got," he shared. "That's on the cover of (1994 Oasis album) Definitely Maybe. There's some shots of it on there."

The full interview airs in the U.K. on Sunday (24Dec17).