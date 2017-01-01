Liam Gallagher: 'I bought my mam an house but she didn’t want it'

Ahead of The First Time With Liam Gallagher, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music this Sunday 24 December at 1pm, here
is a clip from the interview where Liam is thinking back to his first royalty cheque.
Matt Everett: Your first royalty check?
LG: The first thing I bought with it was a scooter, a 1954 Lambretta which I’ve still got and that was on the cover of Definitely Maybe... And then we got a big one [royalty cheque] and I went and bought my mam an house, but she didn’t want it. She’s like ‘I don’t want that’. It was a lovely little cottage up in Heaton Moor, beautiful, so I give her the keys and she’s going ‘What do I want this for?’ I was like that, ‘Better than the one that you’re in, init’ and she goes ‘No, I don’t want it’. So anyway I had to sell it back to the geezer, she didn’t want it and she goes ‘All I want is a brand new gate’. Cheap date, mate, you know what I mean... I tell you what ‘I can do better than that, I’ll buy you a fence and a gate’ and that all she’s ever wanted… she’s a legend.
In this Sunday’s programme, Liam talks to Matt Everitt about the songs and bands that have meant the most to him over the years. He discusses the Manchester music scene of the early 90s, meeting various members of The Beatles, the formative years of Oasis, and his hopes for his brand new solo album.