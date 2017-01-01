Chris Cornell scholarship established at UCLA School of Law

A scholarship dedicated to late rocker Chris Cornell is set to be launched at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

The Chris Cornell Scholarship has received a $1 million (£748,800) endowment from the late Soundgarden frontman's widow Vicky Cornell, the singer's friends, and others, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"My husband and I agreed that given the opportunity of education, people have the power to change the world," a statement from Vicky reads. "UCLA School of Law is an institution known for its academic excellence and we are proud the Chris Cornell Scholarship will provide funding for future students and future leaders of the world."

Chris was known for his humanitarian efforts and wrote the song The Promise for the 2016 film of the same name, which centred on the Armenian genocide, when authorities in the Ottoman Empire conducted the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians. Proceeds from the film helped to set up the Promise Institute for Human Rights at the UCLA School of Law.

"Vicky Cornell and all the people paying tribute to Chris Cornell's tremendous legacy are helping to ensure that the law school will extend and strengthen its commitment to our students and to the pursuit of justice," UCLA Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin adds. "Through the work of the Promise Institute and the scholarships that this fund will support, Chris Cornell's influence will be felt at UCLA Law and beyond for generations to come."

Last month (Nov17), Cornell was posthumously honoured with the inaugural Promise Award by officials at the Los Angeles Committee of Human Rights Watch for his efforts to raise awareness about the plight of refugees by writing the The Promise theme tune.

Following Cornell's suicide in May (17), celebrity activists including Cher, Elton John, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, and The Promise stars Bale and Oscar Isaac pledged to continue his legacy with refugee advocacy by taking part in a campaign video.