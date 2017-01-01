Aaron Carter used apps to make himself look bigger while battling body dysmorphia

Aaron Carter used photo-altering apps to make himself look bigger at the height of his body dysmorphia battle.

The 30-year-old singer checked into a health and wellness facility in September (17), after years of battling an eating disorder. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his struggles, Aaron revealed that as well as the eating disorder, he also suffered from body dysmorphia when he was at his skinniest.

"I had body dysmorphia too, because I was so skinny," he told the outlet. "So, I would use those face-tuning apps and things like that to just to try to like make myself look bigger."

Confronting his issues while in rehab meant that Aaron gained 45 lbs over his 50-day stay at the facility, by going through a detox programme. And looking at the pictures of himself before and after the programme, the singer is amazed by the progress he has made.

"I finally looked at these two (before and after) pictures and it was crazy the amount of weight (I gained)," he smiled. "I can even flex my abs right now.

"Through that detox, I gained, like, two pounds every day. Twenty-eight per cent of body weight I gained. I took a break, and figured out what was going on in my mind, and the things that were really festering up and bothering me. I'm still figuring those things out."

The experts at the Alo House in Malibu, California, also made Aaron aware that he suffers from other issues, such as PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). He's now taking medication for that and is also being honest about the substances he is allowing himself to continue indulging in.

"I told everybody where I was at, I was like, 'You know, when I finish here, I probably will be smoking weed,' and that is just something that is a part of my... it is my ritual kind of, it's not just something you use to smoke, it is kind of like how the Marleys did it. Like, I am in love with the Marleys," he explained.

"They said it was like their spiritual touch and that's how they found their spiritual self, so that is kind of how I use it."