DJ Khaled documents jet ski accident on Instagram in real time

DJ Khaled didn't panic when he was injured while out on his jet ski on Wednesday (20Dec17), instead turning to social media to document the incident and turn it into a life lesson.

The musician had been on his way over to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house on his jet ski via a "secret route" when his vehicle smashed into a tree floating in the water. In the first video posted to Instagram about the ordeal, Khaled said: "This ain’t no joke. I am stuck! This ain’t no joke, team. Never a joke, that’s the problem. S**t! Honey, I just text you. Check your text... anybody know my people, tell them to check their texts, tell them I took the secret route."

Khaled, who also took some time to FaceTime his 13-month-old son Asahd while stuck on the jet ski, added that he was going to use the situation to motivate himself.

"To be honest with you the only reason why I’m documenting this… is because in life there are roadblocks and you have to overcome every roadblock. The key is don’t panic. Don’t panic. Don’t panic," he explained.

Khaled then tried to ride the jet ski over the branches, but got stuck and scratched his leg, leading to it starting to bleed. However, once again the 42-year-old producer was determined to keep a straight head, telling fans: "I cut myself. The key is don’t panic. This ain’t no joke, team. I ain’t panicking, I just got to figure it out. I am stuck in a tree in the ocean."

After several minutes stuck on the jet ski, Khaled eventually made it to Diddy's house, and shared a video of the rap mogul and rapper Drake waiting for him on the dock of Diddy's home.

"My brothers making sure I’m good. bless up ! MOGUL TALK !” he wrote alongside the footage.

Later, after administering some first aid, Diddy saw the funny side of the situation as he asked Khaled who was relaxing in the pool, "What happened today?"

“I wanted to come see my brother, I decided to take the secret route and the secret route had a bunch of trees,” Khaled laughed. “I thought I could go around it, but I got stuck in the thing and cut my whole leg up.”

It's not the first time Khaled has had issues on a jet ski. He previously got lost while riding his jet ski home at night, and documented his struggle on Snapchat. When Khaled was safe and back in territory he recognised he told fans: "The key is not to drive your jet ski in the dark this ain’t right.”