Cardi B almost quit rap after song cut

Hip-hop sensation Cardi B nearly abandoned her rap dreams last Christmas (16) after she was cut from a star-studded song.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York reality star took the charts by storm this summer (17) with the success of her debut single Bodak Yellow, but Cardi almost walked away from the industry following a devastating setback.

In a recent chat on Instagram Live, she explained to fans, "I did a verse to somebody's song, and other artists was in the song as well, and I was so excited because I felt like my verse was so poppin' (hot).

"Then, the artist told me that I couldn't be on the song anymore because one of the artists that was on the song felt like I was too small (not famous enough), and they were too big for me to be on the same song with them (sic)."

Cardi didn't name the track or the musician she had recorded the song for, but revealed it took place around the holidays, shortly after quitting Love & Hip Hop: New York. She left the show at the end of season seven last year.

"That s**t broke my heart so bad, it broke my heart to pieces," she continued.

Despite wanting to give up on her music career, Cardi pressed on, and has since scored features on G-Eazy's No Limit, Migos and Nicki Minaj's collaboration Motorsport, and Latin singer Ozuna's new release, La Modelo, while she is planning to drop another single, Bartier Bardi, with 21 Savage on Friday (22Dec17).

Cardi is currently working on completing her debut album, but she has urged fans to be patient.

"A b**ch is gonna put something out," she assured viewers. "You think I'm gonna hold s**t, or (label bosses at) Atlantic is gonna hold s**t because we just blatantly feel like it? No. We wanna make money as fast as we can."

She went on to blame sample clearance issues and other factors for the album delay.