Pink: 'More needs to be done to tackle sexism in music'

Pink is looking to tackle sexism in the music industry by helping more women get their big break.

Although there has been more progress when it comes to ladies forging a career behind the scenes in the music business of late, the What About Us singer is eager to see even more advancement.

"We need female engineers, female producers, female CEOs, female presidents," she told British newspaper Metro. "I see wonderful male producers helping a lot more female engineers and producers get a leg up. It's a thing, it's a movement. It's not enough, but it's happening."

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, also dished her opinion on one male producer in particular - Dr. Luke. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, is behind Pink's 2006 hit Who Knew, as well as songs by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson, but suffered a fall from grace after Kesha accused him of physical and mental abuse during their time working together.

"Whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person," the 38-year-old shrugged.

And on the subject of her historic feud with Christina Aguilera, Pink once again assured fans there was no longer any beef between the two.

The singers fell out after recording 2001 track Lady Marmalade with Lil' Kim and Mya, but have put their differences behind them to team up on a new song for Christina's forthcoming album.

"People love a distraction and to propel the idea of cat-fighting," she said. "I don't know why people do that, but I'm not going to be a part of it - f**k that!"